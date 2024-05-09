Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) to back Abhay Chautala in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 8

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni has spiced up the election of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha Constituency by extending support to INLD leader Abhay Chautala through his (Gurnam’s) Sanyukt Sangharsh Party. The seat is already witnessing a multi-cornered contest.

In March, Charuni had announced that his political outfit will participate in the Lok Sabha elections and a committee was formed to chalk out a strategy. The committee held meetings, including with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. But in May, Charuni announced that his party will not participate in the Lok Sabha elections. However, he also announced that the union members were free to support the candidates at their Lok Sabha level.

In an unexpected move, Gurnam announced to extend support to Abhay Chautala, and also opened a front against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, accusing him of being hand in glove with the BJP. Meanwhile, the block level units of BKU (Charuni) has started holding meetings to start campaigning for Abhay Chautala.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “A meeting of Shahabad block was held today and it has been decided to start campaigning in support of INLD. Our teams will visit villages to appeal to people to support the INLD candidate and tell them about the plans of forming a third front for Assembly elections. The Congress has not given ticket to any farmer leader and the farmer unions were not even consulted about their issues and demands while the INLD approached us and assured that Abhay Chautala will not go with the BJP, following which we decided to support the party.”

However, a section of farmers are not happy with the decision and are questioning the BKU leaders for their decision on social media.

Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “We can’t please everyone in politics. It seems the Congress leaders think that since farmers are not supporting the BJP, they have no other choice but to support Congress, but we want the voice of farmers to be raised in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. During the farmers’ agitation, Abhay had supported the agitation and resigned as MLA from Haryana Assembly. It is our duty to support him.”

“A rumour is being spread by the Congress that by extending support to the INLD, we are indirectly supporting the BJP. If this was the case, we would have extended support on all 10 Lok Sabha seats. The farmers are innocent and they get trapped by the tactics of these leaders,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ashok Arora said, “Earlier he (Gurnam Singh) was seeking ticket from the Congress and till then Congress and Hooda were right, but now they are targeting the Congress and Hooda. The INDIA bloc candidate is in a strong position and he will win the election.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Gurnam Singh Charuni #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha