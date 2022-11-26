Bhavya nominated to public accounts panel

PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has nominated BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi as member of the Committee on Public Accounts for the remaining period of the year 2022-23. TNS

ADGP Mamta Singh gets additional charge

Chandigarh: The state government has entrusted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Rohtak range, Mamta Singh with additional charge of the IGP, Hisar range; in addition to her present duties, during the leave of IGP Rakesh Kumar Arya from November 25 to 29, 2022. TNS

Real estate summit 2022 on November 29

Gurugram: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) will host the “NAREDCO Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022” and “Buyer-seller interface” on November 29 in Gurugram. “The summit gives a platform to examine state’s projects and programmes ,” said Parveen Jain, chairman, NAREDCO.