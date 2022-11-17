Bhavya takes oath as MLA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Adampur MLA, Bhavya Bishnoi (29), in the Assembly.

Interacting with the media persons, Gupta congratulated Bhavya Bishnoi and hoped that the Adampur MLA would live up to the expectations of the people of his constituency.

“Forty-five members of the Assembly are first-time MLAs. Bhavya Bishnoi has become the youngest MLA,” he said.

Bishnoi said, “I assure the people of Adampur that I will try to live up to their expectations and work to ensure that Adampur gets all developmental benefits.”