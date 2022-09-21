Bhim Army activists clash with police at Hisar mini secretariat; 6 cops injured

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, September 21
Tension prevailed in Hisar as a protest by activists of Bhim Army turned violent when some of the protesters clashed with the police and tried to enter the mini secretariat here today evening.
The protesters pelted stones causing injuries to some of the police personnel while the police also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. Six police personnel received injuries and have been admitted to the Civil Hospital here.
The incident occurred when state Power Minister Ranjit Singh was holding a meeting in the mini secretariat.
About 100 protesters took out a march from Civil Hospital to the mini secretariat today seeking investigation into the death of a Scheduled Caste youth, Vikram, whose body was found at the roadside in Kapro village of the district about 14 days ago and also demanded registration of murder case.
The protesters wanted to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner. As they reached the mini secretariat, the police stopped them at the main entrance and asked them to wait, saying administrative officials would come out to talk to them.
However, the protesters allegedly tried to forcibly enter the mini secretariat and started throwing stones at the police. DSP Narayan Chand said about 10 to 15 police personnel suffered injuries in the stone pelting, adding that they had also detained some of the protesters.
A police official said it was a pre-planned attack on the police as the protesters had brought stones and glass bottles with them, which they used to attack the cops. The police are in the process of taking action as per the law into the incident, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...