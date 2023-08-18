Bhiwani cops book 11 for fraud, unscientific mining at Dadam

Hisar, August 17
The Bhiwani police has registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against 11 persons associated with mining firms that had operation lease at the Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district.
The FIR was registered on the complainant of Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Monika Sharma. The accused have been identified as Naveen Goel, Raman Sokhal, Ved Pal Tanwar, Wazir Singh Kuhar, Surender Malik, Dilip Godara, Satpal Singh, Abhiskek Arora, Mohinder Rana, Ravita, Akbal Singh Bhullar and others.
The accused were associated with Govardhan Mines Minerals, Karamjit Singh Co Limited, Sunder Marketing Associates and Baba Samaj, conducting mining operations at Dadam since 2013.
The ED had carried out searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on August 3 on the premises of some of the accused and gathered incriminating evidence about illegalities in acquiring the mining lease and large-scale unscientific mining. The case was registered at Tosham police station of Bhiwani district under Sections 420, 463, 471 and 120-B, IPC.
As per the FIR, the ED had found that the mining lease of Govardhan Mines Minerals, which was sub-leased to M/s Baba Samaj, owned by Ved Pal Tanwar, was not permitted. Moreover, four persons were killed at a Dadam mine site on January 1, 2022, due to unscientific mining, the FIR stated.
