Bhiwani cyber police bust gang trying to dupe British residents, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 13

The cyber crime police station of Bhiwani has arrested two members of a gang that was trying to mint money by cheating foreign nationals by creating fake IDs on websites.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sushil Kumar and Mukesh, both residents of Bithwan in Bhiwani district. The police seized three mobile phones from the accused during the interrogation. The accused procured some virtual mobile numbers of the UK and used these to contact foreign nationals to offer them escort services. The police said though they were yet to receive the money, they had been in contact with about 10-15 persons and had demanded 50 to 500 pounds from prospective customers.

The police said the accused were 12th pass and had been operating from their home in Bithwan village. Sources said some other persons were also part of the racket and the police were trying to trace them.

A police spokesperson said Sub Inspector Vikas Kumar received information that some individuals from Bhiwani were cheating citizens of the United Kingdom by creating fake IDs on a website on the pretext of providing escort services.

Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani, Varun Singla directed the cyber crime police station to investigate into the matter. Acting on these directives, the police busted the gang with the arrest of the two members. The gang members had struck certain deals but the amounts were yet to be transferred to them.

The spokesperson said the accused revealed that they posted fake advertisements for escort services on the website to deceive United Kingdom residents by making calls on virtual WhatsApp accounts.

The police spokesperson said the accused were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody today. Efforts are underway to arrest other accused.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #cyber crime #Hisar