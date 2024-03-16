Bhiwani DC takes stock of crops damaged during hailstorms

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 15

As the Agriculture Department has reported damage to mustard crop in nearly 56 per cent of the total area and wheat crop damage in 37 per cent of the area in Bhiwani district, the Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal today inspected several hailstorm-affected villages.

The DC asked the farmers to upload the details related to their crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal so that they could get the compensation. He along with the SDM, Harbir Singh, DRO Pradeep Deswal and Tehsildar Ajay Saini inspected the fields at Gauripur, Madhamadhavi, Kitlana, Roopgarh, Nandgaon and Manheru villages and took stock of the damage caused to mustard and wheat crops.

The farmers showed the damaged plants of the mustard to the Deputy Commissioner. The hailstorms had hit the mustard crop hard this season as the crop was in the harvesting stage. The farmers said many of them had failed to register the crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal as they were not well versed in handling the Internet and not aware of the last date of registration.

The Deputy Commissioner said the government opened the e-Kshatipurti portal on March 5 and today was the last date of registration of the crop failure details. He urged the officials of the Revenue Department and the Agriculture Department to help the farmers in registering the details of their damaged crops on the portal.

The DC said he would submit the demand of the farmers to the government for extending the last date for registration and uploading of the crop failure-related data on the web portal.He stated that the government had assured that all farmers who suffered the crop damage would be given compensation. He directed the Patwaris to go to the fields and register accurate girdawari so that the farmers could be compensated. It is also necessary for the farmers to register on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal. The revenue official said so far, they had not got any intimation from the state government about the extension of the last date for the registration of crop-loss data on the e-Kshatipurti portal. Bhiwani district was among the worst affected areas due to the hailstorms, which occurred on March 2 and 3 in the state.

According to the Agriculture Department report, the Bhiwani district has total rabi area of 1,16,213 acres of which 6,650 acres has suffered loss in the range of 76 per cent to 100 per cent while 8,697 acres has crop damage between 51per cent to 75per cent and 43,061 acres has suffered 26 per cent to 50 per cent crop damage. The remaining area of 57,805 acres has less than 25 per cent crop losses. In all, the Agriculture Department indicated that the mustard crop in 46,389 acres (56 per cent) out of total 83,000 acres had suffered damage above 26 per cent to 100 per cent. The wheat crop in around 11,969 acres (37 per cent) area had suffered damage out of 32,723 acres.

