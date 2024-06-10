Bhiwani MC councillor inspects town, heaps of garbage found in many areas

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 9

Bhiwani Municipal Council councillor Bhawani Pratap Singh inspected several localities with officials and found heaps of garbage lying at many points in the town today.

During inspection, he spotted heaps of garbage at several dumping points in the old city area. He said he called the officials concerned to take action in this regard and has recommended to impose fine on the agency concerned for violating the terms and conditions. He said that the agency would be fined about Rs 1 lakh.

Singh said that the MC officials have received complaints that the agency, which had been allotted the contract for garbage collection from the town, was not lifting it on Sundays. “We decided to inspect the sites today and found heaps of garbage at various locations. This is violation of the contract. As per the condition of the contract, the agency must lift garbage collected at the designated points in the town every day,” he said.

Singh said that they have imposed a fine as per the MC norms. “There are different provisions of penalty. Collectively, the penalty will be imposed on the agency after completing the formalities. The agency which has been allotted the work must adhere to the terms and conditions of the contract and there should be no negligence.” he said.

“We had given directions to close at least six garbage points, still there were heaps of garbage at these locations,” he said. He added that now the MC would deploy its personnel at the spots where garbage was being dumped illegally so that the violators could be caught and action be taken against them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani