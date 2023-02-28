Bhiwani murders: Murder suspect Monu Manesar flees to Nepal, calls intercepted

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 27

While the Rajasthan Police have been on their toes to make arrests in the February 16 Junaid-Nasir murder case, key suspect Monu Manesar has already crossed over to Nepal.

According to a senior Rajasthan police official, four suspects in the Bhiwani double murder case, including Monu Manesar, have fled to the neighbouring country. The police got this major lead while intercepting calls that Monu made to his accomplices under surveillance and recording their financial transactions.

Sources said some of his accomplices had gone into hiding in UP. Reportedly, a few well-connected right wing people have helped the suspects escape Haryana.

“We have got intel inputs in the matter but can’t reveal much at this stage,” said a senior official. The revelation has yet again brought the Rajasthan Police investigation under scanner. The police failed to issue a red-corner notice in time, which reportedly helped the suspects escape, said the sources.

According to an investigation by the Haryana Police in a related matter, a majority of the suspects, including Monu, were in their houses even 24 hours after the abduction complaint.

Rajasthan IG Gaurav Shrivastav said the report of forensic science laboratory had confirmed that the charred bodies found in the SUV at Loharu in Bhiwani were of Junaid and Nasir. Arrested in the case, the police produced Rinku Saini, in a local court, which sent him to custody till March 2.

Call for protest on March 1

As the Internet ban continued for second day in Nuh, the situation remained peaceful in the district. Supporters of Nasir-Junaid have called for a massive protest in Utawar village of Palwal on March 1.