Bhiwani murders: No entry without nod of panchayat, Kaithal village tells Rajasthan cops

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 1

Hundreds of cow activists and villagers attended a mahapanchayat at Baba Ladana village in Kaithal district on Wednesday and decided to allow police to enter the village only after seeking the consent of the sarpanch, panchayat member, numbardar or chowkidar.

They condemned raids being conducted by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the murder of Junaid and Nasir, both Rajasthan residents, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt vehicle in Bhiwani district on February 16. The police have booked Kalu, a resident of the village, and are conducted raids to nab him.

During a panchayat meeting held a few of days ago at the village, the residents had expressed solidarity with Kalu’s family and decided not to allow the Rajasthan Police to conduct raids in the village. Kalu’s family members had accused the police of entering their house forcefully when women members were alone. They reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the case, besides Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a job for a family member of Shrikant, an accused whose wife allegedly lost her child following a police raid.

“We stand by Kalu’s family till he is proven guilty. We will not allow the Rajasthan Police to conduct raids in the village. They must inform either sarpanch, panchayat members, numbardar or chowkidar before entering the village,” said Gurnam Singh, mahapanchayat convener.

On a call given by the Gau Rakshak Dal, hundreds of cow vigilantes, members of the Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad and villagers of nearby villages attended the mahapanchayat.

Satish Kumar, president of the Gau Raksha Dal, asked the government to take necessary steps to stop the killing of cows in Nuh district.

He accused the Rajasthan Government of protecting those involved in the killing of cows. “Baseless allegations are being levelled on cow vigilantes by the police. It is the duty of the government to stop cow trafficking. Instead, cow vigilantes are being forced to do the job, risking their lives,” he added.

A mahapanchayat is planned in New Delhi on March 5 to chalk out their future strategy. Kumar threatened to oppose the BJP if cow slaughter didn’t end by 2024.

