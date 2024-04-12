Bhiwani residents approach Khattar over delay in rly overbridge project

Deepender Deswal
Bhiwani, April 11
The delay in the construction of the railway overbridge (ROB) on the Rewari-Bathinda railway section has virtually cut off about 29 residential colonies from the main Bhiwani city for the last two years.
Upset with the sluggish pace of work, residents today raised the issue with former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal and Minister of State Bishambar Balmiki during a political meeting here today.
The residents said the foundation stone of the project (LC 52) on the rail section was laid by the former CM Khattar on October 27, 2020, and the work started on April 13, 2021. However, the work continued to face hurdles due to various reasons, due to which it could not be completed within its stipulated time period of 18 months, said Rohtas Verma, a resident of the Line Par locality in Bhiwani.
Verma said the construction firm was then told to complete the work by June 30. “Looking at the sluggish pace of work, it doesn’t seem that the work would be completed within the time-frame,” he said. Verma said multiple government agencies needed to work in tandem to complete the project. “In fact, the sewerage and water supply lines need to be shifted from the area where the ramp of the ROB would be built. Though the Public Health Engineering Department has floated the tender, they say that the tender cannot be opened due to the imposition of the model code of conduct,” he said.
The delegation comprised Bhiwani Municipal Council member Shiv Kumar Gothwal, Anil Kumar, advocate Rakesh Panwar, Rajpal Mistry, Omprakash, Dharampal Jangra, Naurang Shekhawat, Shakti Singh Jangra, Ramesh Verma and Kuldeep Singh Tanwar.
An official of the Public Works Department said though the work was still going on, pre-fabricated structures of the foundation needed to be placed at some areas which had sewerage lines. “These could be fixed only when these sewerage lines are shifted,” he said.
