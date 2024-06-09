Bhiwani residents block NH to protest shortage of water

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 8

Residents of several localities in Bhiwani town blocked the Delhi-Pilani National Highway here to protest the acute shortage of drinking water.

The residents blamed the Public Health Engineering Department stating that the officials had failed to rationalise the supply to tackle water shortage in the town. Besides, they alleged that the electric motor meant to supply water to several localities had been non-operational for about 15 days.

The worst-affected localities are Ramganj Mohalla, Kumharon Mohalla, Narnauli Mohalla, Chejaran Dhani, Sainipura, Sugalan Dhani, Patram Gate, Neem Chowk and Ravidas Mohalla, which are part of Ward-25. The local municipal councillor, Vinod Prajapati, led the protesters who blocked the national highway in front of Hanuman Gate Booster Station of the PHED and raised slogans against the officials concerned.

Later, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the PHED, accompanied by the police, reached the spot and tried to placate the protesters. The protesters removed the blockade following the assurance that the water supply would be restored to full capacity in the next couple of days.

The SDO said that water works of the boosting station would get raw water and the water supply problem would be completely resolved in the next one or two days.

