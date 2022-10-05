Bhiwani residents living in fear of monkeys

Residents of Sector 13 in Bhiwani are living in constant fear due to a large number of monkeys dotting the residential areas. The monkey menace has restricted the movement of children outside their houses, especially during the evenings, as they are scared of monkeys.We have met Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal with the problem and urged him to take measures to control the monkey menace in the residential sector. Dr Phool Singh, Bhiwani

Polluted water being supplied to residents

Residents of Patel Nagar and adjoining localities in Hisar are getting the supply of polluted water from the Public Health Engineering Department for several months. It seems that there is some leakage in the main-pipeline and as a result, coloured water is being supplied to the localities. The water is not fit for human consumption. A number of residents are purchasing water from private water suppliers as it poses health risk to drink the supplied water.

Surender Narang, Hisar

Remove illegally modified vehicles from roads

Of late, there has been a deluge of illegally modified carts with old motorcycle engines fitted in front on the Ambala roads and, maybe, all over the cities and towns of the state. These carts are neither registered (no number plate) nor road worthy and are driven by untrained people at high speed. The traffic police in the state need to tackle the menace.

Arun Chaudhary, Ambala

