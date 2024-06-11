Bhiwani residents lock waterworks office to protest shortage of water

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 10

Facing problems for several days due to the short supply of drinking water, residents of two localities of Bhiwani town locked the waterworks office in town today. The residents alleged that they had raised the issue with the local authorities, but their problem still persists.

No water for several days Even though it's peak summer season, we have not been getting enough water for several days. If the department is unable to provide service to people, it should be locked. — Balbir Singh, A protester

A group of residents reached the waterworks office and locked the gate of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). They also sat on a dharna in front of the office.

Balbir Singh, a protester, said they had come to the office and decided to lock it as it was of no use for them. “Even though it’s peak summer season, we have not been getting enough water for several days. If the department is unable to provide service to people, then it should be locked,” he said.

The protesters include residents of Brijwasi Colony and Brahma Colony of Bhiwani. “We decided to stage a demonstration as a last resort to highlight our problem,” said another protester, Dinesh.

They alleged that the employees at the waterworks office allow the private water tankers to take water and then sell it to the residents in areas facing scarcity.

The Bhiwani police reached the spot and tried to placate the protestors. A police official said they have informed the PHED officials about the problem being raised by the residents. However, when contacted, the PHED Sub-Divisional Officer Satish Kumar did not respond.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani