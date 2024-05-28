Bhiwani residents reel under water shortage, frequent power cuts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, May 27

Amid the scorching heat, residents of Bhiwani town are reeling under an acute shortage of drinking water supply and irregular power cuts.

A number of Municipal Council members have expressed their resentment against the Public Health Engineering Department over the shortage of water supply in various localities of the town. Besides, frequent power cuts are being imposed across the town, which has aggravated the problems of residents, they alleged.

“Residents have to purchase water from private tanker operators,” said Ankur Kaushik, an MC Councillor.

“When people need electricity the most for fans, coolers and ACs to beat the heat, frequent cuts are being imposed, making life miserable for residents,” he added.

Kaushik, along with other MC members, including Jaiveer Singh Ranga, Madan Lal Tanwar and Anil Chauhan, submitted a memorandum of their demands to the office of the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

They said they had been raising the issue with the authorities concerned for several months. “Though the PHED has deployed tankers to various localities, water supplied by these is not sufficient to fulfil the needs of people,” said Kaushik.

Jaiveer Singh Ranga, another MC member, alleged that the district administration had organised open camps in Bhiwani town to address grievances of people but no action had been taken on the complaints.

A PHED official, Surya Kant, received the memorandum of the MC members. Kant assured them that the problem would be redressed as soon as possible.

