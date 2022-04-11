Bhiwani samiti wants CBI, ED to probe MC embezzlement case

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, April 10

Alleging blatant loot of funds in the Bhiwani Municipal Council, the Bhiwani Bachao Andolan Samiti has demanded an inquiry by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the matter.

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has been conducting investigation in the corruption case of embezzlement of crores of rupees in the Municipal Council.

The Bureau had arrested Nitesh Aggarwal, sales manager at a branch of Axis Bank in Bhiwani; Ran Singh Yadav, former chairman of the Municipal Council; and other officials on the charges of loss to the state exchequer for misappropriation of government funds.

The matter came to light when a municipal councillor lodged a complaint with the Bhiwani police, stating that funds had been diverted to known and unrelated bank accounts via cheques from the bank accounts of the MC.

A case of cheating and forgery for the transfer of government funds from the bank account of the Bhiwani Municipal Council to private firms without any documents was registered, which was later transferred to the State Vigilance Bureau.

A bureau spokesperson stated that during the investigation, it was found out that crores of rupees of government money were embezzled by the arrested accused and others.

The bureau also stated that it has come to known via general public that the accused in the case have made a lot of movable/immovable properties out of the money taken as commission/bribe.

“If anyone has any information or evidence about the property acquired through corruption by the above accused and other officials, they can inform the office of State Vigilance Bureau, Bhiwani,” a bureau spokesperson stated.

The VB has also released mobile number 9050029992 for providing information while assuring that the name and address of the informer will be kept confidential.

Sushil Varma, one of the activists, stated that the accused might have amassed cash/property worth about Rs 10.50 crore. The Samiti will file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court into the case, he said adding that since the case is related to the financial bungling which could go in several crores, should be handed over to the CBI or ED for a fair inquiry.