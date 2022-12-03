Bhiwani Tehsildar arrested for 'forgery'

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 2

Bhiwani Tehsildar Ravinder Malik was arrested today in connection with the alleged forgery of the ownership documents of a chunk of land owned by the Baptist Church Trust Association (BCTA).

Action taken after inquiry During an inquiry ordered by the Bhiwani DC, irregularities were found in the registration of a sale-deed of the Baptist Church Trust Association property and action was recommended against the Tehsildar and others involved in that.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the Tehsildar had been arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody.

Meanwhile, the authorities have transferred the case to the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB). Malik was placed under suspension last week.

Tehsildar Malik and eight others, including registry clerk Vikas, Satish George, Jaljeet Malik, Rajesh, Sajjan Verma, Liyakat Ali Khan, Rohit Phogat and Ombir Nambardar, were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B, IPC, on October 7, 2022 on the complaint of a Bhiwani resident Sumit Nath, an authorised representative of the Baptist Missionary Society Corporation (BMSC).

The complainant said the piece of land which housed Baptist High School, hostel and residential units being managed by the Baptist Union of North India, was originally owned by the BMSC and was subsequently transferred to the BCTA under the Religious Societies Act, 1880.

He alleged that Satish George and his accomplices, in connivance with some officials had presented forged documents that implied BMSC resolutions in their (accused’s) favour to manage and dispose of property.

#bhiwani #rohtak