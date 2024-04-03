Bhiwani to get 20k new lights, dark spots to be eliminated

Deepender Deswal
Bhiwani, April 2
Bhiwani town is set to be lit up with around 20,000 new streetlights soon. The Municipal Council Bhiwani (MCB) has started installing new streetlights and replacing the old light systems in the town.
MCB member Bhawani Pratap Singh said the work to install electricity poles and electricity lights had started in the town. The MCB has started the work after a holistic survey and also requisitioned the demand from the municipal council members about the requirement of streetlights in their areas.
Singh said the old streetlights had become defunct in many parts of the town. “There has been a demand from the residents to install the lights. We have issued the tender after getting sanction from the authorities concerned,” he said. There are around 6,500 old streetlight systems, of which many are defunct.
The lighting system includes LED lights, ‘tiranga’ lights, high mast lights and halogen lights. “Now no street or nook of the city will be devoid of lighting. The illuminating lights will add to the beauty of Bhiwani which is known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’ as the town has many temples,” he added.
Another MCB member, Ankur Kaushik, said the municipal council recently conducted a survey for the installation of lights. “The MCB members were asked to identify the areas and spots which required to be illuminated,” he said.
The MCB president has assured that more lights could be installed after this phase if there remains any spots and areas which lack lighting at night. He added that the MCB has passed a budget of Rs 15 crore for the installation of new streetlights in the town.
