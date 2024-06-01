Bhiwani traders lament ‘road from hell’

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 31

Traders and shopkeepers in the Gaushala Market of Bhiwani town have flagged the demand for the construction of a damaged patch of road in the market, which was dug up by the authorities about three months ago.

Traders submit a memorandum of their demands in Bhiwani town on Friday. Photo: Indervesh

The traders Sanjay, Rajkumar, Shankar and Ganesh, who have shops in this cloth market, said they have been facing problems due to the delay in repair of the road for the last three months. The authorities started the repair work in March this year, they added.

“Though this road in the market was dismantled in March, the work got stuck later on. The damaged road causes inconvenience to customers, which is a major problem for the shopkeepers,” said Shankar, adding that they had been facing financial loss as the customers opted to visit other markets due to the poor condition of the road here.

The traders alleged that the broken and unkempt road also leads to mishaps.

The traders submitted a memorandum of their demands to the state president of Jan Kalyan Sahyog Sangathan and local BJP leader Deepak Agrawal. The traders urged the BJP leader to take up their demand with the authorities of the Bhiwani Municipal Council.

Later, Agrawal took up the problem of the traders with the MC Chairperson Bhawani Pratap Singh. Singh assured that the work would be resumed at the earliest and the road would be constructed soon.

