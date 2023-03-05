Bhiwani village joins anti-copying drive

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 4

As the use of unfair means has become a nuisance for the authorities in the ongoing examinations being conducted by the Board of School Education, Haryana, the residents of Kayla village in Bhiwani district have come forward to assist the authorities in holding the examinations in a free and fair manner. The BSEH, Bhiwani, is conducting the examinations for Classes X and XII.

The gram panchayat of Kayla village has decided to guard the examination centre in the village’s government senior secondary school. The gram panchayat has assigned the duty to eight of the village panchayat members besides some elderly persons who stood guard at different points encircling the school building to restrict attempts of infiltration by any other person.

Led by the village sarpanch Aarti Devi, panchayat members Sandeep Sharma, Naresh Parmar, Bajrang Shekhawat, Manjeet, Vinod, Surender, Sandeep Kumar besides the husband of the sarpanch, Naresh Gautam, remain present at assigned points around the school during the three-hour examination time every day.

Naresh Gautam said Sanskrit teacher Murlidhar Shastri has contacted the village panchayat and other senior residents to motivate them to join the anti-copying campaign before the start of the examination. “The students from six nearby villages arrive at the village school, which is the examination centre. We decide that the village panchayat should work in tandem with the authorities in putting a check on the menace of copying during the examinations,” Gautam said.

The panchayat has also warned the villagers that if anybody was found indulging in extending undue help by way of paper leak or supplying slips for copying to any student during the examination, the village panchayat will handover that person to the authorities concerned for strict action, he said.

2 impersonation cases in F’bad dist