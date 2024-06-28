Bhiwani village panchayat’s no to short shorts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 27

Renu (35), sarpanch of Gujrani village in Bhiwani district, has been facing a bizarre problem in the execution of work as the panchayat head. Some youths visiting her for work wear “nikkar”, “kafri”, boxers, and “baniyan”. The panchayat, therefore, has taken a decision to act against youths roaming in the village in “knee-high” shorts.

Renu’s father-in-law Suresh Kumar said it was socially inappropriate and objectionable to move out of the house in shorts. “Women feel embarrassed, and so the panchayat has passed this order,” he stated.

The decision of the panchayat was publicised in the village through “munadi” (public announcement) by a village chowkidar yesterday. Kumar said it was fine to wear comfortable clothing within the confines of one’s home, “but it embarrasses others if one is wearing half-pants and shorts in a public place or a social gathering or while visiting the sarpanch or any other official”.

He said some sarpanches of neighbouring villages were mulling to replicate it in their village.

