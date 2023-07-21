Bhojpuri artiste alleges rape by Instagram friend

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 20

A 24-year-old woman claiming to be a Bhojpuri artiste was allegedly raped by her Instagram friend on the pretext of an interview after calling her to Gurugram.

In a complaint, the woman, who lives in Delhi, said she posted videos on social media and had an Instagram profile with many followers. “A few days ago I came in contact with Mahesh Pandey through Instagram, who offered me work in the Bhojpuri film industry. On June 29, he called me to a hotel in the Udyog Vihar area in Gurugram on the pretext of an interview. When I reached the hotel, he had already booked a room. After asking some questions, he started drinking alcohol. When I started to leave, he caught hold of me and raped me. He threatened to kill me and also abused me. Somehow, I freed myself and reached home. The accused did not stop there. He, along with some of his friends, later called me and threatened to make my obscene video viral,” she stated.

An FIR was registered against Mahesh Pandey, said to be a resident of Chakarpur area in Gurugram, at Udyog Vihar police station yesterday.

