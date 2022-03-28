Bhupinder Hooda opposes HSVP e-auction policy

Claims residential plots to cost 5 to 10 times more than before

Bhupinder Hooda opposes HSVP e-auction policy

Bhupinder Hooda talks to mediapersons in Faridabad on Sunday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has opposed the decision of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to stop the draw of lots and allot them through auction.

In a statement issued here, Hooda said building a house in the HSVP sectors would remain a dream for the common man as residential plots would now cost 5 to 10 times in the auction, as compared to the draw. It was beyond the power of the poor and middle class to pay such a price, he added.

It’s an attack on public interest

The e-auction policy of residential plots is a direct attack on the interest of the general public. This policy has been made to promote illegal colonies, benefit property dealers and private colonisers. — Bhupinder Hooda, ex-CM

Hooda said the e-auction policy of residential plots was a direct attack on the interest of the general public. “This policy has been made to promote illegal colonies, benefit property dealers and private colonisers. The objective of HUDA (now HSVP) was to provide housing to poor and middle-class families with all urban amenities in well-planned sectors,” he added.

“The erstwhile HUDA has made significant contribution to the urban development of the state. This authority was in profit, despite implementing welfare policies during the Congress tenure. The policies of the BJP and BJP-JJP government brought bad name to the authority. Plot holders of the HSVP were harassed in the name of enhancement by stating that the organisation has been in loss. It is now adopting the auction process throwing public welfare to winds,” Hooda added.

The former CM said the policy of reservation was implemented by HUDA in the allotment of residential plots to various classes, especially low-income group, including SC and BC category as well as ex-servicemen, government employees and lawyers. “The plots were given to the reserved category at a low price, but all types of reservations have been abolished in the current government’s e-auction policy. This has exposed the anti-reservation mindset of the government once again. “During the Congress government, families from the economically weaker sections were given 100 square yards plots and Rs 92,000 to build houses. “After coming to power, the BJP stopped this welfare scheme of the poor. After attacking the rights of the poor, the government has now attacked the interests of the middle class,” he added.

“We demand that the government must stop such anti-people decisions. The schemes of providing housing facilities to the poor and middle class should be taken forward so that every section of the society can build a home for their family,” the Leader of Opposition added.

Promises to waive house tax for poor if voted to power

Faridabad: LoP Bhupinder Hooda has announced to revive the old pension scheme and waive property tax for the poor, if the Congress returns to power. Talking to the media here on Sunday, Hooda came down heavily on the present BJP govt for the reported withdrawal of the old pension scheme and issuing of notices to the residents for not submitting house tax with penalty clause. TNS

