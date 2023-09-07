Bhupinder Hooda takes out march to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rohtak, September 7
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a padyatra in Rohtak today to mark the first anniversary of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
The yatra, which started from the Congress Bhawan and culminated at Bhiwani Stand, got a rousing reception from the local residents.
Elated by the massive response, Hooda said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had left a deep impression on the minds of people and its impact was still visible.
“Today a wind of change is sweeping the state. The ruling BJP and JJP have become desperate in view of the Congress wave and it seems as if they have accepted their defeat even before the elections,” he remarked.
Hooda claimed that nearly 30 former MLAs have left other parties and joined the Congress in Haryana so far, adding that hundreds of current and former sarpanches, panches, councillors, and office-bearers of other parties have also joined the party.
“It is often seen that leaders leave the Opposition parties and join the ruling parties. But all sections are so fed up with the BJP-JJP regime that the leaders are constantly leaving the ruling parties and joining the opposition Congress,” he stated.
Before taking out the march here, Hooda extended hearty greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami festival. He also took part in many social and religious programmes here on this occasion.
#Bharat #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rohtak
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday
Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala...
G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency
It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region
ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...
G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday
‘Travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avo...