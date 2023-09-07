 Bhupinder Hooda takes out march to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Bhupinder Hooda takes out march to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bhupinder Hooda takes out march to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Said BJP-JJP govt has accepted defeat even before the elections

Bhupinder Hooda takes out march to mark first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda leads a padyatra in Rohtak on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 7

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a padyatra in Rohtak today to mark the first anniversary of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

The yatra, which started from the Congress Bhawan and culminated at Bhiwani Stand, got a rousing reception from the local residents.

Elated by the massive response, Hooda said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had left a deep impression on the minds of people and its impact was still visible.

“Today a wind of change is sweeping the state. The ruling BJP and JJP have become desperate in view of the Congress wave and it seems as if they have accepted their defeat even before the elections,” he remarked.

Hooda claimed that nearly 30 former MLAs have left other parties and joined the Congress in Haryana so far, adding that hundreds of current and former sarpanches, panches, councillors, and office-bearers of other parties have also joined the party.

“It is often seen that leaders leave the Opposition parties and join the ruling parties. But all sections are so fed up with the BJP-JJP regime that the leaders are constantly leaving the ruling parties and joining the opposition Congress,” he stated.

Before taking out the march here, Hooda extended hearty greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Janmashtami festival. He also took part in many social and religious programmes here on this occasion.

#Bharat #Bharat Jodo Yatra #Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rohtak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

2
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

3
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

6
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

7
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

8
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

9
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

10
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

NDA vs 'INDIA': Results for seven assembly bypolls in six states on Friday

Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in UP, Puthuppally in Kerala...

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

‘Travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avo...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University