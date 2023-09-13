Bhupinder Singh Hooda floats idea of multiple deputy CMs in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, September 12

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that in the scenario of a Congress CM, the party should go for multiple deputy CMs to give representation to people from castes other than that of the CM’s.

In an interview with the “Tribune”, he elaborated: “We can have three to four deputy CMs. One of them will be from ‘Ati Pichhda varg’. It should be part of our manifesto.” He said the most backward communities were not adequately represented among MLAs. On being a contender for CM’s post, he remarked: “Why not? Though it is people who will make the decision. The MLAs will further take a call.”

During a Rohtak rally in the run-up to the 2019 polls, Hooda had talked for the first time about having four deputy CMs, including an SC, an OBC and a Brahmin, on coming to power.

Talking about the feasibility of “One nation, one election” plan, he said: “It is not a new idea. Until 1967, most state Assembly elections used to take place along with Lok Sabha polls. Later, some state legislatures got dissolved before their tenure for some reason or the other, and elections started taking place separately. If they (Centre) want to dissolve the state Assembly, we will welcome it. At the same time, we are prepared for separate polls.”

Regarding the INDIA alliance, he clarified that in Haryana, the Congress alone “is competent enough to contest both parliamentary and state Assembly polls.”

Pointing out issues that went against the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said they had been focusing on price rise, unemployment and MSP. “Inflation is high. Unemployment in Haryana is the highest in the country, as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy data. Even as per Centre’s data (Periodic Labour Force Survey), the unemployment rate was 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 during our regime in the state, which surged to 9 per cent in 2021-22 during BJP rule. Over 2 lakh government jobs are vacant.”

He said the Centre had fixed October 1 for paddy procurement at MSP, but by that time, 75 per cent paddy would be sold.

He reiterated that the Congress government would do away with Parivar Pehchaan Patra, Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and property IDs.

Taking about CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he commented: “If you ask CM a question, he will send you to the moon. People who hold responsible positions should know what they should not say.”

About sloganeering during the consultation process of AICC observers, he said: “AICC observers will suggest names, and selection will be made after discussions. Sloganeering shows that workers are active. It is not a dead party. However, some mischievous elements try to damage the party’s image.”

