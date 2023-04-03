Bhupinder Singh Hooda: If voted to power, will raise old-age pension to Rs 6K

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 2

In an attempt to become the voice of people, the Congress party held a “Vipaksh Apke Samaksh and Jai Bharat Satyagrah” programme at the new grain market in Jagadhri of Yamunanagar district today.

The programme was addressed by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president, Udai Bhan, Haryana Pradesh Congress in-charge and MP Shaktisinh Gohil, MP (Rajya Sabha) Deepender Singh Hooda, former Minister Ashok Arora and other party leaders.

Several local organisations and party workers gave representations of their grievances to Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who assured them to raise their voice in the Assembly.

The grievances/problems raised by the people included no compensation for crop failure due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms, no proper government procurement in mandis, unemployment, bad condition of roads, illegal mining and increasing crime.

Addressing an impressive rally, Hooda made a number of promises to the public which included the implemention of the old pension scheme for employees, raising the amount of old-age pension to Rs 6,000 per month, giving 300 units of electricity free of cost to the residents of the state, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to women and permanent job to sanitation workers.

Hooda said, “The BJP-JJP coalition government promised to give Rs 5,000 as old-age pension, but instead of fulfilling its promise of this pension, the government stopped the pension of lakhs of senior citizens in the state. We promise we will give Rs 6,000 as old-age pension if we come to power.”

He said the state government had been pushed into an abyss of debt and a state, once at the top of developmental parameters, had been number one in crime and unemployment now.

He further said that this government had done nothing in the state in the past eight years, therefore, farmers, labourers, traders, employees and every section of society was fed up with it.

Expressing disagreement with the decision to end the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi, Hooda said the Congress party would fight a legal battle against this decision.

Other assurances