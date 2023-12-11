Bhupinder Singh Hooda lambasts Haryaan govt over ‘irregularities’ in insurance policy

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 10

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday attacked the state government over inconsistencies in the crop insurance policy.

He alleged that insurance premium had been deducted from farmers, but their crops were not insured. “Under the PM crop insurance policy, insurance premium was deducted from farmers of seven districts of Cluster-2 — Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Gurugram, Jind, Mahendragarh and Sonepat — but they were not insured. Now, the farmers are looking for companies and government for compensation.”

“Around Rs 1,300 crore have been pending with the government as compensation for the last three years. The government has not yet paid nearly Rs 487 crore due to commission agents and labourers for the paddy season,” Hooda said.

Accompanied by former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former MLA Rakesh Kamboj, Hooda accused Health Minister Anil Vij of neglecting the files of his department and failing to address the issues of the Health Department.

“The conflict between the Health Minister and the Chief Minister continues, and the people of the state have to suffer the consequences. They have no interest in the problems of people. The Congress will also raise this issue strongly in the Assembly,” the veteran leader told the media.

