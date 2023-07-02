Bhupinder Singh Hooda led to Cong’s downfall in state: Kuldeep Bishnoi

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 1

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was responsible for Congress downfall in the state while alleging that Hooda could be behind bars in certain cases .

Bishnoi, who left the Congress to join the BJP last year, said during the Hooda government, land mafia reigned supreme in the state and cases could be probed by the agencies. Bishnoi alleged that Hooda had become synonymous with regionalism and property dealers and land mafia ruled the roost during his regime.

The BJP leader maintained that the BJP government had started development works in his home segment, Adampur, as development funds worth Rs 350 crore had been approved for the Adampur constituency in the past 7-8 months. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi is the BJP MLA from Adampur, who won the byelection last year after his father Kuldeep vacated the seat in the wake of defecting from the Congress to the BJP. Kuldeep also raised the issue of reservation to the Bishnoi community under the BC category.