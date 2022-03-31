Bhupinder Singh Hooda: People will vote out BJP-JJP govt

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 30

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said Haryana would be free from the “misrule” of the BJP-JJP alliance in the next elections as people were “disillusioned” with their performance.

Hooda said people were fed up of “wrong” policies of the government. He announced that the next “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” (Opposition at Your Service) programme would be held here on April 24. He alleged that people had already made up their mind to vote out the government over their non-performance.

Hooda was here in connection with the session of the National Integration and Sadbhavna Camp organised in the memory of Dr SN Subbarao, a well-known social worker and Gandhian. —