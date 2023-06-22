Bhupinder Singh Hooda smells rat in cleaning contracts

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has alleged that the cleaning contracts given in Rohtak city smacked of corruption and should be probed.

“The contracts for cleaning the city were given at Rs 5.40 crore per month for five years. However, the contract has now been given at Rs 1.10 crore per month, which indicates corruption or the lack of intention on part of the authorities concerned. The matter calls for a probe,” he said while addressing a news conference here yesterday.

He said local residents were facing multiple problems following the construction of the elevated railway line. “People whose shops and houses were acquired for the elevated track were removed from the centre of the city, but they were neither given proper compensation nor proper arrangements were made for their rehabilitation. The residents of the area are facing grave inconvenience due to insanitation following the construction of the track,” he maintained.

The former Chief Minister also visited the area and interacted with the residents. He alleged that 135 illegal colonies had come up on nearly 1,200 acres during the last few years.