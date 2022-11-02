Bhupinder Singh Hooda targets Haryana CM on ‘neglect’ of segment

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 1

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had admitted that he had just two more years left in power.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Adampur on the last day of canvassing today, Hooda said the disappointment of losing the bypoll was visible on the faces of BJP leaders on the stage of the Adampur rally today. “The statements made it clear that the government does not have a single work or achievement to showcase in Adampur and this segment has been grossly neglected in eight years in terms of development.”

Responding to Khattar’s comments made at the Adampur rally, Hooda said BJP leaders themselves admitted in their speeches that the BJP had only two years of tenure left. “That’s why he is asking for votes from people by referring to the two-year government. The BJP itself is assuming that they are getting out of power after two years and the Congress is going to form the government in future. Therefore, the farewell of the BJP will start from Adampur,” he said.

“I have held Adampur’s hand tightly and will not leave it at any cost. This time, the people of Adampur will work to make two MLAs with one vote — one Jaiprakash and the other Bhupinder Singh Hooda,” he said.

Responding to the charge of three Cs (crime, casteism and corruption) by the Chief Minister, Hooda said the BJP government’s figures show a historic increase in crime, caste and corruption in the eight years of the BJP government.