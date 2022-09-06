Biannual check-up for 25 lakh Haryana schoolkids from next year

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

Around 25 lakh schoolchildren will be medically examined twice a year from the coming academic session under a new health scheme (Sehat) to be implemented under the Ayushman Bharat programme.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya launched the Sehat scheme during the State Teacher Award ceremony organised by the School Education Department here today.

He said the data collected under the scheme would be linked to the e-upchar portal, which would make children’s digital health record available at any location. To make the initiative successful, 8,876 teachers had been trained as health and wellness ambassadors in the state, he added.

Earlier, the Governor honoured 93 teachers of the state for doing excellent work in the field of education. He said the country was remembering the eminent diplomat, great scholar, ideal teacher and former President of the country, Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state government, under the leadership of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, had taken several steps for qualitative improvement in education.

He said Haryana was probably the first state not only in the country, but also in the world where 5 lakh tabs were provided free of cost to the students and teachers of Classes X and XII.

Member of Parliament Ratanlal Kataria, Director of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr Anshaj Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh were also present on the occasion.

