'Bias' with Cong MLAs exposed

Jhajjar: Former minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal adopted a different way to air her grievances at a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, chaired by Minister Devender Babli, last week. In place of the dais, she sat in middle of complainants and exposed that the district authorities were discriminating with Congress MLAs in terms of inviting them for meeting and redressing public grievances raised by them. She had a seat at the dais only after Babli requested her for the same, assuring that the issue would be resolved on priority.

Panchayat gets secy reinstated

Hisar: A panchayat secretary, who was suspended about a month ago over utilising the development funds at a village in Hisar, has been reinstated following the intervention of a social panchayat. The panchayat secretary was placed under suspension by a senior minister on the complaint of an MLA of the ruling coalition. Significantly, another minister came to secretary’s support. This resulted in a tussle between the MLA and the minister. However, amid the tussle, a social panchayat came calling the minister, who had ordered secretary’s suspension during his recent visit to Hisar. The social panchayat requested the minister to reinstate the secretary. Taking a lenient view of the panchayat’s appeal, the minister asked the Deputy Commissioner to reinstate the secretary though an inquiry would continue against him.

MLA draws flak

Ambala: Despite facing criticism and opposition from various quarters, the Ambala City MLA, Aseem Goel, reiterated his demand for a ‘Hindu Rashtra’. After he was shown taking an oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he once again repeated his demand during a social event. The MLA has also been offering an explanation in support of his demand, saying he talked of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, but not against any other community or religion. Meanwhile, members of other communities have started a campaign against the MLA and are accusing him of disturbing the atmosphere. However, those, who have been heading and supporting the campaign, also belong to different political parties.

Scam: Oppn vocal, BJP mum

Faridabad: The ongoing probe by the vigilance in a case of corruption scam connected with the Municipal Corporation, running into several crores, seems to have come out with both positive and negative fallouts. While it has put an MLA of the Opposition party into limelight as he is among those, who raised the matter vociferously. It has also resulted in a kind of embarrassment for the ruling party leaders. “Due to this embarrassment ruling party leaders are maintaining an eerie silence. Meanwhile, those in the Opposition, including the MLA from the NIT Assembly segment, who have vowed not to wear stitched clothes till all those involved in the alleged scam are brought to the book, are quite vocal,” remarked a political activist.

Gurjar leaders face to face

Yamunanagar: The new grain market at Jagadhri witnessed two political rallies this week. The first rally was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the second rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per political observers, the BJP’s rally was bigger than that of the AAP. But, one thing was common in rallies of both the parties. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar is a BJP MLA from the Jagadhri Assembly segment. However, Adarsh Pal Gurjar is preparing to contest election on AAP ticket from this Assembly constituency. People say the Assembly election may be interesting in the Jagadhri segment this time as both Gurjar leaders are well known among voters.