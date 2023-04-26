Big corporates to help tide over job crisis in Haryana, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 25

In what comes as a hope for a state struggling with high unemployment rate, corporate bigwigs in Gurugram will now be recruiting workforce from amongst those registered with Haryana Skill Employment Corporation Limited (HKRNL).

This declaration was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who was in the city today for an interaction with corporates to pitch job database.

Addressing the "Corporate Vaartha", Khattar said apart from recruiting employees on an outsourcing basis in government departments through the HKRNL, workforce would also be made available to the private sector as per its requirements.

“With skill development, several initiatives were also taken in the direction of providing employment opportunities. About eight lakh youth of the state are registered on the HKRNL portal. The private sector can meet its manpower requirements through this portal. With this two-way communication, we will now have a better understanding of recruitment needs, and parameters of corporates and industries and can help them with a ready database to choose from,” said Khattar.

He further said that through the HKRNL, the data of registered youth in categories like skilled, unskilled and management etc would be shared with the corporate sector.

There will be no interference from the government in recruitment work. However, facilities like the ESI, PF etc should be taken care of, he said.

Representatives of various industrial organisations from Reliance MET, Maruti Suzuki, LML Group, ASSOCHAM, Faridabad, Gurugram, Rai etc; promised to share their requirements on the HKRNL portal.

In search of jobs

Currently as per the database, 373 PhD holders, 45,342 post-graduates in (MSc,MBA, MCom, MTech and its equivalent category), 1,33,480 graduates (BTech, BSc, BBA, BCom and its equivalent category), 9,216 ITI degree holders, technical, non-technical certificate and diploma holders, 2,23,072 candidates who have passed higher secondary, 1,18,668 youth who have cleared Class X and 2,41,866 candidates below matriculation are looking for employment.