Big pothole inconveniences Karnal residents

A big pothole near Santoshi Mata temple, Jundla Gate, has become a cause of inconvenience for the commuters. Thousands of vehicles cross this road on a daily basis. Many times, drivers fail to spot the pothole in time, leading to fatal accidents. The authorities concerned should address the problem at the earliest for the safety of the commuters.

RAJINDER KUMAR, Karnal

Frequent power cuts leave people high & dry

FREQUENT power cuts for four-five hours at a stretch, have left residents of Narwana high and dry. With mercury soaring with each passing day, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has failed to ensure round-the-clock supply despite collection of all kinds of taxes and bills on time from the taxpayers. People are facing frequent water shortages too due to the failure of continuous power supply. The DHBVN should ensure uninterrupted power supply. RAMESH GUPTA, narwana

