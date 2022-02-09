Faridabad: Bijli nigam staffer held for taking bribe

Faridabad, February 8
The Vigilance Department officials here today nabbed a commercial accountant of the DHBVN here on the charges of taking a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a consumer.
It was alleged that the accused had demanded the money for correcting the reading of a power bill of the complainant Joginder Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Billauch village in the district. —
