Faridabad: Bijli nigam staffer held for taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 8

The Vigilance Department officials here today nabbed a commercial accountant of the DHBVN here on the charges of taking a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a consumer.

It was alleged that the accused had demanded the money for correcting the reading of a power bill of the complainant Joginder Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Billauch village in the district. —