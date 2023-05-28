Bijli vitran nigam withholds 50 per cent pension of XEN

Yamunanagar, May 27
The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has decided to withhold 50 per cent pension of its retired Executive Engineer (XEN) due to charges of embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh against him during his tenure. He allegedly issued 14 cheques to 14 fake pensioners/ retirees of the power utility in the name of gratuity payment.
As per the report of a special team deputed by the Chief Auditor of the UHBVN, Panchkula, to conduct the audit at the nigam’s Bilaspur and Jagadhri offices, the alleged embezzlement had been committed in the office of the XEN, sub-urban division, Jagadhri, from April 1-24, 2018.
As per the team’s report, during the tenure of the XEN (now retired), unauthorised payments were made to wrong pensioners/retirees, which caused an embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh.
