Bike thieves thrashed by owner’s friend, complain to cops

Hisar, June 15
In an interesting case, the police have booked two persons on the charges of assault on the complaint of two thieves, who stole a motorcycle. The police registered a case of assault against the unidentified mechanic and the bike owner.
The complainant Sunil alias Kalia (21) resident of Sanjay Nagar said he was a drug addict and was going to Ambedkar Basti to purchase drugs with his friend Deepak, when they spotted a motorcycle with the keys in. He said that they stole the bike and took it to a mechanic’s shop to get the number plate removed.
Sunil said the mechanic turned out to be an acquaintance of the bike’s owner and called him to the shop. He alleged that the mechanic and the owner of the bike thrashed them, resulting in injuries and they were saved by the people who had gathered around.
The bike owner Vijay also got a case of theft registered against the two thieves.
