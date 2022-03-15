Bill moved to exempt tractor from NCR ban

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 14

In a huge relief to the farmers, the BJP-JJP government today moved a Bill in the Haryana Assembly, exempting tractors from the purview of the ban imposed by the Central Government on the plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Introducing the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022 in the ongoing Budget session of the Haryana Assembly, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the Bill had been brought keeping in view the financial condition of the farmers. The Bill will be taken up during the course of the session later on.

Six other Bills introduced The Haryana Repealing Bill, 2022.

The Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2022.

The Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Haryana Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

“In view of the financial condition of the farmers and ban on the operation of 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the NCR, including specified agricultural vehicles, and in pursuance of the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it is necessary and expedient to enhance the validity of the Act up to June 30, 2025,” Sharma said.

However, Sharma contended that in the period till 2025, various policy issues and support for phasing out the specified agricultural vehicles from the NCR were expected to be finalised.

Earlier, the NGT had taken a stand that the plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years would not be allowed in the NCR, spreading panic among thousands of farmers in the state.