Bill to amend CrPC passed by Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

On the second day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, four Bills were tabled in the House and two were passed.

The Bills passed after discussion included the Code of Criminal Procedure (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2022.

The CrPC Bill relates to an amendment to clause (b) of sub-section (4) of Section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to allow bail to an approver.

The Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2022, was passed to authorise the payment and appropriation of Rs 1,976 crore out of the Consolidated Fund of Haryana during the financial year ending March 31, 2023.

The Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Haryana Municipal Committee (Amendment) Bill, 2022; were tabled in the House on Tuesday.

