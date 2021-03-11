Bill to amend CrPC passed by Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh, August 9
On the second day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, four Bills were tabled in the House and two were passed.
The Bills passed after discussion included the Code of Criminal Procedure (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2022.
The CrPC Bill relates to an amendment to clause (b) of sub-section (4) of Section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to allow bail to an approver.
The Haryana Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2022, was passed to authorise the payment and appropriation of Rs 1,976 crore out of the Consolidated Fund of Haryana during the financial year ending March 31, 2023.
The Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; and the Haryana Municipal Committee (Amendment) Bill, 2022; were tabled in the House on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...