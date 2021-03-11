Bio-control lab to check use of pesticides in vegetables, fruits

Karnal, May 16
Aiming at reducing the use of pesticides and insecticides along with improving the quality of vegetables and fruits, a bio-control laboratory is being developed on the premises of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MPHU) at Anjanthali in the district. The work is going on in full swing and likely to be completed by the end of June. A sum of Rs 90 lakh will be incurred on this project of the university.
The authorities claimed that this lab would prove to be beneficial for the farming community as it would help in controlling the effect of insects and pests in vegetables and fruits. “We will develop and multiply the trichogramma egg parasite in the lab for biological control of insects and pests,” said Prof Samar Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MPHU.
The VC further said they would conduct research on farmer-friendly insects in this lab and after the multiplication of the parasites, these would be left in the fields of farmers so that the biological control of insects and pests could be done easily.
The university will also provide trico-cards to the farmers, having the details of control of insects and pests. The VC said the farmers are using insects and pests haphazardly, which ultimately left effect on the vegetables and fruits, a health hazard for the human being also.Once the farmers know about the impact of insects and pests, they will start reducing the usage of insecticides and pesticides.
