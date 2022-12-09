Biodiversity Park in offing in Gurugram, Damdama Lake to be restored

Tribune News Service

Gurugram December 8

About 420 acres of Biodiversity Park will be developed in three villages, Damdama, Khedla and Abhaypur, of Gurugram district and the Damdama Lake will be restored over about 80 acres.

This project of about 500 acres was formally started by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister for State Rao Inderjit Singh today after the signing of a tripartite agreement of Gurujal, Haryana State CSR Trust and the EY Foundation. Addressing the programme, Khattar said the project would not only change the future of the area but also make a huge difference to ecosystem stabilisation. The EY Foundation will spend Rs 70 crore on the development of the park and lake. This project will be developed in four phases. In the first phase, along with studying plants and soil of the area, the construction of a nursery and cleaning of the lake will be undertaken.

Project To be developed in 4 phases In the first phase, a study of plants and soil of the area, construction of a nursery and cleaning of the lake will be undertaken

In the second phase, a watershed management and tree plantation drive will be started

In the third phase, the lake will be developed and in the fourth phase, the plantation will be completed

In the second phase, a watershed management and tree plantation will be started; in the third phase, the lake will be developed; and in the fourth phase, the plantation will be done. He said the renovation of the lake would be completed in four years and the work of developing Biodiversity Park would be completed in 10 years.

Khattar said efforts would be made to spend at least Rs 1,000 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the state. In the last one year, Rs 542 crore was spent.

“We have formed the Haryana CSR Trust to motivate companies to spend their CSR funds in the right way in social works. In the last one year, companies have spent Rs 542 crore under the CSR in the state through this trust,” he added. Union Minister for State Rao Inderjit Singh, who was present as a

special guest, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started a campaign to save water across the country and Haryana was taking it very seriously.

#gurugram #manohar lal khattar