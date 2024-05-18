Biomedical waste disposed of in open, Kalanwali MC cracks down on hospitals

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 17

Following NGT orders and complaints on improper disposal of biomedical waste by hospitals and clinics, the Kalanwali Municipal Committee has taken strict measures against these. About 50 such establishments in the town have been issued notices, warning them of strict action if they fail to comply with proper disposal norms.

Rules to be followed Hospitals, laboratories, blood banks, pharmacies must register on the Saral Haryana portal to get authorisation to dispose of biomedical waste.

These establishments must upload their waste management contract notes on the designated website.

They need to upload photos of different-coloured waste bins and details of number of beds, GPS information, besides maintaining a register on the disposal of biomedical waste.

Biomedical waste cannot be disposed of in the open or with the regular trash Notices have also sought information about the agencies handling their biomedical waste disposal The violators of NGT regulations can face up to five years in prison and a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh

Girdhari Lal, Secretary, Municipal Committee, Kalanwali, said hospitals, laboratories, blood banks, veterinary hospitals, AYUSH hospitals and pharmacies situated in the Kalanwali area must register on the Saral Haryana portal for authorisation to dispose of biomedical waste.

He said institutions must upload their waste management contract notes on the designated website. Additionally, they need to upload details and photos of different-coloured waste bins, beds, GPS information and maintain a record register documenting the disposal of biomedical waste. He said these institutions should also submit an annual report on the same website. He emphasised that disposing of biomedical waste in regular trash was wrong and offenders would be fined. Notices have been issued to all hospital administrators in the city, instructing them to ensure proper disposal of biomedical waste.

Local resident Rajiv Kumar said Kalanwali town had over 50 big and small hospitals. Many of these hospitals do not follow proper procedures for biomedical waste disposal. He said the waste was either thrown out in the open or put into municipal vehicles, which was dangerous.

Girdhari Lal, Secretary, Municipal Committee, said there were agencies in the district responsible for disposing of biomedical waste. These agencies collected the waste at specified rates and disposed it at designated locations, reducing the risk of waste being improperly discarded.

He said biomedical waste posed a risk of spread of diseases, which was why certain environmental protection laws had been established by the government. Notices issued by the Municipal Committee also seek information from hospitals about the agencies handling their biomedical waste disposal, he said.

