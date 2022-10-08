Karnal: Biometric updation must for children, says UIDAI DDG

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 7

A review meeting on the Aadhaar progress was held by Bhawna Garg, Deputy Director-General (DDG), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with the district authorities here, in which representatives from various departments such as health, education and banks, among others were present.

The DDG said a new provision for uploading documents had been introduced by UIDAI through which residents could upload their latest documents in the Aadhaar database. This was especially useful for those whose Aadhaar cards were issued more than 10 years ago.

She asked the officers concerned to make residents aware of this provision so that more and more people could avail it. The facility could be availed online as well as by visiting an Aadhaar Centre.

She emphasised on completing Aadhaar enrolment for children, especially in the age category 0-5 years, and for this, the Aadhaar enrolment was organised by the district administration. The DDG said special Aadhaar enrolment drives could also be carried out at aanganwari centres to cover the age category 0-five years. She emphasised on enrolment through India post payment banks at immunisation camps and birth units.

The DDG said the district needed to focus on completing mandatory biometric update for children after they had attained the age of five years and 15 years. The mandatory biometric updation was free of cost. In case biometrics were not updated by an Aadhaar holder within two years of attaining such age, the Aadhaar might get deactivated.

For any demographic updation such as address, update, correction in name, date of birth and gender, charges are Rs 50 and for biometric update i.e. change in a photograph or updating iris or fingerprints in the Aadhaar card, the charges are Rs 100. In case of overcharging, residents can lodge grievances at the toll-free number 1947.

She also said residents could also download mAadhaar App on their mobile phones, which allowed them not only to carry Aadhaar on their mobile phones but also helped residents avail many online Aadhaar services. The mAadhaar app also allows residents to lock their biometrics in Aadhaar.

“Residents must check their details carefully while enrolling/updating Aadhaar as there is a limit for updating details such as the name, date of birth, and gender. While the name in Aadhaar can be updated twice, date of birth and gender can be corrected once,” she said. Simultaneously a training session was also organised for Aadhaar operators by the UIDAI officials.

