Birender, Dushyant have no support base in Uchana Kalan: INLD leader Abhay

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 27

Joining the verbal spat between the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and BJP leader Birender Singh over the Uchana Kalan Assembly seat, the INLD leader Abhay Singh said Uchana Kalan had been the stronghold of the INLD and Dushyant had won the previous poll from Uchana Kalan in the name of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Interacting with the media during his padyatra in Fatehabad’s Ratia Assembly constituency today, the INLD MLA maintained that both (Dushyant and Birender) had no longer any support base in Uchana Kalan. “Both will run away from this segment in the next election, as none of them will contest the poll. People voted for Dushyant as he lured people by claiming that he had the blessings of Om Prakash Chautala and that he was carrying forward the policies of Devi Lal. But now, he has been exposed among the electorate in Uchana Kalan.”

The political rivalry between Chautalas and Birender had also witnessed two contests in the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. In 1984, Birender had defeated Om Prakash Chautala. Birender’s son Brijendra Singh who is BJP MP had also defeated Chautala’s grandson Dushyant in 2019 Lok Sabha polls on Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

The seat again got hype when BJP incharge Biplab Deb announced possible candidature of BJP leader Prem Lata in next assembly polls and JJP leadership including Dushyant, too, made it clear that he would also recontest from this seat.