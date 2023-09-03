Birender, family to hold public meetings to showcase strength

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 2

Locked in a tussle with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, former Union minister and BJP leader Birender Singh, his wife Prem Lata Singh, a former BJP MLA from Uchana Kalan, and their MP son Brijendra Singh will hold programmes in three districts tomorrow, apparently in run-up to his scheduled October 2 programme in Jind.

The heightened political activities and Birender’s recent announcement to field 30 of his associates in the Assembly elections indicated that he was trying to prepare ground for political showmanship ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls scheduled next year.

In a recent interaction with mediapersons, he stated that it would be decided after the October 2 event if those 30 candidates would contest as Independents, or on party ticket.

Political observers claim that he was trying to create pressure on the BJP. “Birender is known as the tragedy king of Haryana politics as he has missed some big opportunities in the past. Now, he is stuck between the BJP-JJP alliance. Any decision regarding contesting the Uchana Kalan segment is subject to discussions on the allocation of seats,” a political observer stated.

Birender Singh’s family has their home constituency in Uchana Kalan Assembly in Jind district, which is presently represented by Dushyant Chautala of the JJP. Though BJP’s Haryana incharge has named Birender’s wife as a possible candidate from Uchana Kalan, Dushyant had stated that he would re-contest from this segment.

The JJP, which is an NDA ally, has also staked claim to the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, which is presently represented by Brijendra Singh, a BJP MP.

Amid this ticklish scenario, Birender has been trying to showcase his political relevance by holding programmes, said one of his aides, adding that he could take some important decisions in the “Meri Awaz Suno” programme, which he described as a non-political event, in Jind on October 2.

