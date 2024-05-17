Birender, Jai Prakash bury the hatchet, hold workers’ meeting

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 16

A day after the Congress issued a warning directed at disgruntled leaders and workers in the state, Congress leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh and party candidate Jai Prakash buried the hatchet and held a joint meeting in Uchana Kalan of Jind district today.

Birender had skipped the event of the nomination filing of Prakash in Hisar on May 6, when the former said he would join Prakash’s campaign only after he met him personally in the Uchana Kalan segment.

Nearly ten days after Birender’s statement, Prakash visited him today. Birender and his son Brijendra, who is former BJP MP from Hisar, along with 500-600 supporters, gathered in Uchana Kalan. Later, Prakash reached the meeting venue, where Prakash and Birender’s supporters interacted with one other. Birender’s supporters asked Prakash as to why he was projecting Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the next Assembly elections to be later this year.

Prakash said both Hooda and Birender were senior leaders and the supporters should leave the matter to the two leaders. The Congress candidate said he had been in contact with Birender and Brijendra, and he would get their help in the ongoing campaign for the elections in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

In his address, Birender said he would wholeheartedly back Prakash in the elections as he had been fielded by the Congress. “If there is any laxity on part of the candidate or on our part, it is not good for the party. We don’t want to create any trouble and thus, have started working for the Congress candidate,” he said, adding that his supporters had urged him that Prakash should interact with them in the campaign.

Birender was upset with certain party leaders after Brijendra was denied the ticket.

