Birender to hold 'Meri Awaz Suno'

Karnal, September 10
Former Union minister Birender Singh will show his strength on Gandhi Jayanti in Jind by holding a rally ‘Meri Awaz Suno’. He was in Kaithal on Sunday to invite his supporters and people to attend the rally. However, Birender Singh claimed that it would be a non-political rally. "The purpose is not to criticise or praise political parties, but to highlight the issues of unemployment and poverty," he said.
