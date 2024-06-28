Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

New Delhi, June 27
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asked Deepender Singh Hooda to “sit down” when the Congress MP from Rohtak defended “Jai Samvidhan” remarks made by colleague Shashi Tharoor when he was taking oath as MP today.
“He (Tharoor) is already taking his oath in the name of the Constitution of India,” Birla said after Tharoor wound up his oath with the words “Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan”, holding a pocket copy of the Constitution in his hand.
After Birla’s remarks, Hooda rose in his seat and said, “You should not have objection to it.”
The Speaker at this point chided the Rohtak MP saying: “Don’t advise me on what I should object to and what not. Sit down.”
Later, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X in defence of Hooda. “Can’t ‘Jai Samvidhaan’ be chanted in the Indian Parliament? People in power were not stopped from raising unparliamentary and unconstitutional slogans in the Parliament, but objections were raised when an opposition MP chanted ‘Jai Samvidhaan’. The anti-Constitution sentiment that emerged during the elections has now taken a new form, which seeks to weaken our Constitution. The Constitution by which the Parliament functions, the Constitution by which every member takes oath, the Constitution by which every citizen gets protection of life and livelihood, will that same Constitution be opposed now to suppress the voice of the opposition?” she asked.
