Bishnoi, Ankush gangs' aide held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 8

A team of the special task force (STF) Haryana, Ambala unit, arrested an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Ankush Kamalpur gangs.

The accused, identified as Rahul, of Peont village was wanted in two cases of loot and thrashing. The Karnal police had already issued a look out circular (LOC) against him in a loot case. The team members also seized three country-made pistols along with 12 live cartridges, said inspector Deepender Rana, in charge, STF, Ambala unit.

Rana said Rahul was arrested from Chirao Mor under the Sadar police station and was providing all kinds of support, including weapons to members of the two gangs. Rahul was held on the information of gangster Mukesh Jamba, who was arrested last week with four foreign-made pistols and 10 live cartridges. Mukesh confessed to providing weapons to Rahul.

The STF inspector said a case under the Arms Act was registered against him at the Sadar police station of Karnal and he would be produced in court by the Karnal police to take him on remand for further investigation.